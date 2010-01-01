Fabio Acri
Pianist and composer
Fabio Acri
In this dark, satirical drama written by V. Kalibatas and Directed by R. Willott, we meet a homeless man who agrees to do a small job for a meal when asked by a stranger, but when unbeknownst to him, a shady deal starts to unravel in front of him and he has to make a dreadful choice in order to save himself.
An ordinary man finds a dead fly in his bathroom - No biggie, right?
'Technical proficiency' judgement from the Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards 2020/2021 Film Scoring emerging composers division.
Short movie original soundtrack, directed by Lee Chambers.
A mechanic, reluctantly agrees to help a desperate young woman with a flat tire, in a car all too familiar to him.
A high school teen stumbles into the aftermath of a bank robbery gone wrong and finds himself locked inside his school trying to keep himself and his teacher alive as one of the psychotic robbers hunts them down.
After a few attempts of playing with Oxford, William realises that things just aren't the same now that Oxford is dead. William decides to take a risk and use some magic sand he was given by a stranger to bring him back to life.
Short movie by Lee Chambers.
A woman finds herself lost and distracted on a lonely deserted Australian road and discovers she's not the only one out there.
Set in the 1890s North American frontier. When a young woman discovers the truth behind her brother's macabre and sinister murder, she puts her trust in her pistols to settle the score.
Documentary. Kevin and Shelley Pett are two married Toronto subway operators who both experienced someone commit suicide on the tracks within a short period of each other.
Retired Oscar-winning actor Calvin Adams attempts to outwit some neighbourhood kids in a battle to sell the most lemonade.
Short movie selected at 46 films festivals.
